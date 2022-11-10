Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A church dating back to the 11th century that was gutted by fire has been added to Historic England's At Risk register.

The Grade I listed Church of St Mary, in the Norfolk village of Beachamwell near Swaffham, was badly damaged in the blaze in February this year, whilst roof repairs were being carried out.

With its distinctive round tower, the building, one of Norfolk's oldest medieval churches, has been at the centre of village life for over 1,000 years.

Parishioners had already raised funds for the roof repairs and were left devastated by the fire.

St Mary's church showing the scars of the devastating fire in February Credit: ITV News Anglia

Work to stabilise the building and remove remaining debris has already begun and the local community are hopeful it can be re-built and restored to its former glory.

The church is one of 21 sites in the East of England that have been added to this year’s At Risk Register because of concerns about their condition.

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director at Historic England, said: “It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations.

"They tell the story of who we all are, they enrich our day to day lives and support sustainable economic growth.

"With the help of local communities and partners, imaginative thinking and business planning, we can bring historic places back to life in the East of England.”

The Wisbech and Fenland Museum has been removed from the register after vital repairs were carried out. Credit: ITV News Anglia

While 21 sites have been added to the list, some 39 sites in the East have been saved and moved off the register, including one of the country's first ever purpose-built museums.

Home to the original manuscript of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, Wisbech & Fenland Museum is of exceptional significance, according to Historic England.

Dating from 1846/47, the original bookcases and display cases can still be seen, and it is thought that the gallery and staircase of the main display hall may also be original.

But major problems with the roof and drainage, including cracked tiles and leaks, led to it being added to the at risk register in 2018.

Historic England awarded a grant of £667,300 for roof repairs, which have now been completed. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Stephen McGregor, chairman of Wisbech and Fenland Museum said the museum was grateful for the grant.

"Very relieved is the overriding emotion," he told ITV News Anglia.

"It would have been dreadful and detrimental to Wisbech if we had to come to the conclusion that we could no longer open the premises to the public."

Sites in the East added to the at-risk register include:

George Street (The Town Centre) in Luton

Woodfield Cottages, Maldon, Essex

Church of St Edmund, Kessingland, Suffolk

Church of St Andrew, Wingfield, Suffolk

Second World War Heavy Anti-aircraft (HAA) Battery, Mautby, Norfolk

Church of St Mary, Beachamwell, Norfolk

Sites in the East rescued and removed from the register include:

Church of All Saints, Eyeworth, Bedfordshire

Wisbech and Fenland museum, Cambridgeshire

Buckden Towers, St Neots, Cambridgeshire

Church of St Mary Magdalene, Wethersfield, Essex

The Harwich Treadwheel Crane, Essex

Thomas Plume's Library, Maldon, Essex

St Leonard's Church, Flamstead, Hertfordshire

Church of All Saints, Stuston, Suffolk

St Mary's Church, Forncett St Mary, Norfolk

The Samuel Wyatt Vinery, in the Walled Garden at Holkham Estate

