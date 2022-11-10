Thousand-year-old Norfolk church gutted by fire is added to Historic England's at-risk register
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes
A church dating back to the 11th century that was gutted by fire has been added to Historic England's At Risk register.
The Grade I listed Church of St Mary, in the Norfolk village of Beachamwell near Swaffham, was badly damaged in the blaze in February this year, whilst roof repairs were being carried out.
With its distinctive round tower, the building, one of Norfolk's oldest medieval churches, has been at the centre of village life for over 1,000 years.
Parishioners had already raised funds for the roof repairs and were left devastated by the fire.
Work to stabilise the building and remove remaining debris has already begun and the local community are hopeful it can be re-built and restored to its former glory.
The church is one of 21 sites in the East of England that have been added to this year’s At Risk Register because of concerns about their condition.
Tony Calladine, East of England regional director at Historic England, said: “It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations.
"They tell the story of who we all are, they enrich our day to day lives and support sustainable economic growth.
"With the help of local communities and partners, imaginative thinking and business planning, we can bring historic places back to life in the East of England.”
While 21 sites have been added to the list, some 39 sites in the East have been saved and moved off the register, including one of the country's first ever purpose-built museums.
Home to the original manuscript of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, Wisbech & Fenland Museum is of exceptional significance, according to Historic England.
Dating from 1846/47, the original bookcases and display cases can still be seen, and it is thought that the gallery and staircase of the main display hall may also be original.
But major problems with the roof and drainage, including cracked tiles and leaks, led to it being added to the at risk register in 2018.
Stephen McGregor, chairman of Wisbech and Fenland Museum said the museum was grateful for the grant.
"Very relieved is the overriding emotion," he told ITV News Anglia.
"It would have been dreadful and detrimental to Wisbech if we had to come to the conclusion that we could no longer open the premises to the public."
Sites in the East added to the at-risk register include:
George Street (The Town Centre) in Luton
Woodfield Cottages, Maldon, Essex
Church of St Edmund, Kessingland, Suffolk
Church of St Andrew, Wingfield, Suffolk
Second World War Heavy Anti-aircraft (HAA) Battery, Mautby, Norfolk
Church of St Mary, Beachamwell, Norfolk
Sites in the East rescued and removed from the register include:
Church of All Saints, Eyeworth, Bedfordshire
Wisbech and Fenland museum, Cambridgeshire
Buckden Towers, St Neots, Cambridgeshire
Church of St Mary Magdalene, Wethersfield, Essex
The Harwich Treadwheel Crane, Essex
Thomas Plume's Library, Maldon, Essex
St Leonard's Church, Flamstead, Hertfordshire
Church of All Saints, Stuston, Suffolk
St Mary's Church, Forncett St Mary, Norfolk
The Samuel Wyatt Vinery, in the Walled Garden at Holkham Estate
