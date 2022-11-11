Ipswich Borough Council has lost its bid for a High Court injunction to prevent a hotel from housing asylum seekers.

More than 70 migrants are already being accommodated at the four-star Novotel hotel in Ipswich town centre.

The council asked for the extension of an interim injunction to stop further asylum seekers being placed there.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council also asked the High Court to continue an interim injunction preventing migrants being accommodated at the Humber View Hotel in Hull.

Lawyers for the local authorities argued at a hearing in London earlier this month that there had been an "unauthorised material change of use" under planning rules through the Home Office's attempts to book accommodation in Hull and Ipswich.

They argued the interim court orders could be extended by four to six weeks ahead of a final hearing on the issues in the cases.

However, in a ruling on Friday afternoon, Mr Justice Holgate refused to extend the injunctions.

Discussing the hotel in Ipswich, the judge said: "It is said that the Novotel is the largest hotel in the centre of Ipswich and that the loss of the accommodation would be damaging to the hospitality and leisure economy of the town, given its close proximity to restaurants and bars.

"It is arguable that this alleged harm is a planning consideration."

However, he added: "The continuation of the injunction would also cause other important harm in each case.

"The asylum seekers who would be accommodated at these two hotels are entitled to have their claims for asylum dealt with.

"Some will be successful. Some will not. It is not disputed that the merits of those claims are of no relevance in these proceedings.

"What is relevant, however, is the statutory duty of the [Home Office] to provide accommodation for destitute asylum seekers who would otherwise be homeless."

Around 72 migrants are being housed at the Novotel hotel in Ipswich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The judge continued: "In reality, if either or both of the injunctions were to be continued, the Home Office would have to look for accommodation elsewhere.

"It is clear from the evidence that it is difficult to secure hotels suitable for single-use contracts. The supply is limited."

"I consider that the factors in favour of discharging the injunction clearly outweigh those in favour of continuing it," Mr Justice Holgate said about both applications.

Jade Chalmers, a partner at Howard Kennedy LLP which represents Fairview Hotels in Ipswich, said: "The ongoing challenge of accommodating asylum seekers has no easy solution, yet the UK Government has a statutory duty to find one.

"Mr Justice Holgate noted that the Home Office is facing an unprecedented number of asylum seekers who have to be accommodated as a matter of law and there is no alternative accommodation readily available.

"This continues to be a matter between central and local government.

"Our client is grateful to the court for its very prompt resolution of the issue, and for ensuring that those who are merely responding to this extraordinary national challenge are not stopped by the use of draconian measures such as without notice injunctions."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know