Police investigating the attempted kidnap of a young girl have arrested a man.

The girl was approached by a man who tried to lead her away, said police, but she managed to flee unharmed.

She and her family have been supported by specialist officers since the incident, which happened in Harlow at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Essex Police officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Harlow on suspicion of kidnapping and possession of Class B drugs. He is being held in custody for questioning.

The girl reported a man had attempted to lead her away on the cycle track near to Hook Field and Rushes Mead, which runs parallel with Tawney Road.

Det Insp Tony Atkin said: “We are continuing to support the girl and her family and ensure their welfare.

“Our investigation is progressing but I still need anyone who saw anything or has any footage from the area at the time who we’ve not spoken to to come forward.

“I know this incident will be concerning to the public but we have had extra high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

