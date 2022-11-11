A police officer injured in a motorcycle crash on the M25 during the Just Stop Oil protests was saved by airbags in his clothing, it has been revealed.

The officer from Essex Police is recovering after being involved in a collision between two lorries during a rolling roadblock.

Essex Police has revealed the motorcycle officer was "equipped with the force’s latest motorcycle and protective clothing, which includes built-in airbags".

A spokesperson added: "The airbags were activated as he was thrown from his motorcycle during the incident, while he was responding to criminal actions by Just Stop Oil."

The father of two, who has served with the roads policing unit for more than 20 years, has thanked the public for their support.

The crash on the M25 involved two lorries. Credit: Essex Police

He has asked not to be named while he is recovering from his injuries.

Chief Supt Simon Anslow, from Essex Police, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who was making their way to work or school or anywhere else on the M25 this week for their patience and for the support they’ve shown to our officers.

"The people we have arrested are facing criminal charges and many have already been put before the courts.”

