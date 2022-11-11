A woman was raped as she walked home from celebrating Halloween, said police.

The attack happened at a house in Norwich in the early hours of 30 October.

The woman, aged in her 20s, had been out in the city centre celebrating Halloween on Saturday evening and was walking home along Thorpe Road at about 1am when she was approached by a man driving a silver Nissan Qashqai near Lower Clarence Road.

Police have arrested a man in his 40s, who is now being questioned at Wymondham police investigation centre.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw the woman - who was dressed in black and wearing a waist-length black puffer jacket - or the car in the area at the time.

Det Insp Kevin Barber from Broadland CID said: “I would like to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw the woman or the silver Nissan Qashqai in the area around this time.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

