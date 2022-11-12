A man who punched his partner in a jealous rage before putting out a cigarette on her hand has been jailed for five years.

Christopher Betts, 27, assaulted the woman at a house in Chesterton, Cambridge, on 25 February last year after she received a Facebook message from a male friend.

Betts accused her of cheating on him before punching her more than 10 times in the face. He also grabbed her around the throat and pinning her to the floor, where she passed out.

When she came round, Betts stood over her and shouted: "You’ve learnt your lesson now”.

Betts then went to the bathroom so the victim called the police using his phone, as he had taken hers with him.

When he returned, he dragged her about the house and put his cigarette out on her hand, leaving the woman terrified and scared she could die.

When officers arrived, Betts played down the dispute and described it as “silly” despite the visible injuries to the victim.

Betts, of Carlyle Road, Cambridge, was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court on 4 November, having been found guilty of making threats to kill and causing actual bodily harm.

Det Sgt Elaine Penniket said: “Betts acted like a thug as he assaulted and threatened to kill his partner in this disgusting and disgraceful way.

“Domestic abuse is a force priority and I commend his victim for coming forward and supporting us with a prosecution.”

Advice and information about domestic abuse, including how to report it and support services, can be found on the force website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know