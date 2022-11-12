A suspected poacher in a Range Rover hit speeds of 70 miles an hour on country lanes as he tried to evade police.

Michael Maughan, 27, of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, put lives at risk by driving on the wrong side of the road and on pavements during a 45-minute pursuit which ended in north London last month.

Colchester magistrates heard Maughan, who was not insured, drove off after officers from Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team tried to stop his Range Rover in north-west Essex on October 16.

His car was spotted by a National Police Air Service helicopter in Cambridge Road, Newport.

Rural engagement officers in marked police cars tried to stop the Range Rover at 3.14pm but Maughan, who was driving, failed to stop, hitting one of the police vehicles and disabling it in the process.

The officer in the second car followed the Range Rover as it reached speeds of 70mph in 30mph speed limits, forcing other drivers and a cyclist to take evasive action.

In Enfield in north London, Metropolitan Police vehicles arrived to assist but Maughan continued to drive dangerously through the busy streets.

A second unmarked police vehicle was rammed by Maughan as he continued to try to escape.

The pursuit was ended just before 4pm by a rural engagement officer, who brought the Range Rover safely to a stop.

Maughan was then arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Sgt Paul Brady from the Essex Police Rural Engagement Team, said: "Maughan drove with complete disregard for the safety of other road users and it was a miracle no-one was killed or seriously injured as a result of his actions."

The officer suffered minor injuries in the collision and received hospital treatment but was back on duty the next day.

On 8 November, Colchester magistrates jailed Maughan for 12 months and disqualified him from driving for five years.

Maughan was also ordered to pay a total of £272. He had previously admitted driving dangerously and driving without insurance.