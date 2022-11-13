Thousands of people across the region have taken part in services and parades to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Peterborough, Norwich, Colchester and countless other communities honoured those who have lost their lives in war.

It came as Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said there was a "special poignancy" to Remembrance Sunday this year given the Queen's death and the war in Ukraine.

In an interview broadcast on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, he said: "I think there's a special poignancy this year with the loss of Her Majesty, another loss of a Second World War veteran.

"I also think it's poignant when we have once again the spectre of war in Europe and all that that entails, and a country that's been invaded and is fighting for its freedom."

In Colchester the traditional wreath-laying ceremony was held at the war memorial on the High Street.

Soldiers from the town's 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team were on parade, alongside civic dignitaries including the Mayor of Colchester, Cllr Tim Young, and Deputy Lieutenant, Simon Hall.

A 105mm Light Gun from 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery was fired to mark the beginning and end of the two-minute silence at 11am.

The Mayor of Colchester, Tim Young, said: "At a time when war in Europe once again threatens international peace and stability, the Service of Remembrance provides a moment for us to reflect on the sacrifice of former and current service men and women - to whom we all owe an enormous and enduring debt of gratitude - and on the need for peace and fraternity to prevail among all nations."

Lieutenant Colonel Ed Rankin, Commander of Colchester Garrison, said: "How Colchester comes together at Remembrance demonstrates the strength of the relationship between the town and its garrison.

"It is vital that the military and civilian communities join for this shared moment of silence, to acknowledge that the soldiers, sailors and airmen we remember were also sons, daughters, wives, partners, husbands, brothers and sisters."

Military personnel and civic dignitaries at the ceremony in Colchester Credit: ITV Anglia

After the ceremony, the mayor took the salute at the Town Hall as the British Army Band Colchester led a parade along the High Street by 2nd and 3rd Battalions The Parachute Regiment, veterans and youth organisations.

To have 2 and 3 Para marching together had particular poignance, marking the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Falklands Conflict in which both battalions fought.

A Remembrance Sunday parade in Colchester Credit: ITV Anglia

In Norwich a parade of veterans, along with military and civilian organisation representatives, gathered at City Hall for a service led by the Rev Canon Edward Carter, vicar of St Peter Mancroft.

After wreaths were laid and the two minute silence held a parade marched down to the Cathedral.