A killer who murdered his 15-year-old niece and has never revealed the whereabouts of her body may be released from prison.

Danielle Jones was last seen on 18 June 2001, when she left her home in East Tilbury in Essex to catch the bus to school.

Her uncle, Stuart Campbell, who lived in Grays, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap and murder.

In 2019, Danielle's mother, Linda Jones, said she did not want Campbell to be released from prison if he did not reveal where her body was.

Danielle Jones was a schoolgirl when she was kidnapped and killed by her uncle Credit: Essex Police/PA

She said she backed Helen's Law, named after murdered Helen McCourt, which aims to prevent parole for killers who refuse to reveal the location of their victim's body.

A spokeswoman for the Parole Board confirmed that Campbell's case had been referred to them.

Stuart Campbell's case will go before the Parole Board. Credit: PA

She said: "Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community. "A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and the impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements. "It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken throughly and with extreme care.

"Protecting the public is our number one priority."

No date for the hearing has been set but it is thought it would be unlikely for it to take place before next year.

Police searching the garages near where Campbell lived in 2017 Credit: ITV News

In 2017, officers from Essex Police dug up some garages near the home where Danielle's killer once lived, believing her body may have been buried there.

But after a five-day search, no trace of her was found.

The force said at the time: "Sadly we have been unable to end the pain Danielle's family have continued to experience and we are no closer to knowing where Danielle is."

