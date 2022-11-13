Police are asking for the public’s help to find a nine-year-old boy who has gone missing from his home in Cambridge overnight.

It is believed Benedict left his home in Diamond Close at about 7.30pm yesterday evening (12 November) and has not been seen since.

He was wearing just a long grey and white dressing gown and socks.

Police are growing concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him since yesterday evening, or believes they know where he might be, to get in touch.

Det Insp Clare Daniel said: “It is believed that Benedict may have taken shelter in a surrounding property. Please can residents in Diamond Close, Bentley Road, Newton Road and surrounding streets check their properties, including gardens, sheds, garages and outbuildings for Benedict.”

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting incident 511 of 12 November.