A triple stabbing which left two men dead and one in hospital may have started as an argument in a nearby pub, says the detective leading the double murder investigation.

Police were called after a vehicle struck at least one of the victims in Tithe Farm Road in Houghton Regis at 1.18am on Sunday.

Officers found three men with stab wounds, two of whom died at the scene and a third who was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A double murder investigation has been launched in what police are describing as a "spontaneous... and targeted" incident between two groups of people that were known to each other.

It has also emerged that there had been an earlier incident at a nearby pub and police confirmed they were investigating if this was linked to the attack.

Det Supt Carl Foster from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "Emergency services attended and found three men who had suffered stab wounds.

"Two were pronounced dead at the scene while a third was taken to hospital with critical injuries. He is in a stable condition.

"The victims have been identified and we have specialist officers working with their families and I'd like to take this opportunity to express condolences and our thoughts and sympathies are with the men's families.

"A large police presence remains at this location while we carry out our investigations and to establish the full circumstances of the incident."

An aerial view of the cordon set up by police at Houghton Regis. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Supt Foster added: "I would like to reassure the public that on all the information we have at the moment, this appears to be, whilst it's a spontaneous incident, it does appear to be a targeted incident between two groups of people that were known to each other.

"That said, there can be absolutely no excuse for such violence and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"The area was fairly busy at the time of the incident and I would urge anybody who has any information to come forward and contact the police."

People living in the area have told ITV News Anglia of their horror at the violence near their homes, as flowers began to be laid at the scene by friends and relatives of the men who died.

Anyone with any information should call police quoting Operation Crux on 101, via the online reporting tool or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

