Fire at Gorleston football club treated as 'deliberate'

A fire at a football club in Norfolk is being treated as deliberate by the investigating firefighters.

Crews were called to Emerald Park Football Club in Gorleston just before 6.45pm on Sunday (November 13). Fire engines had to be called in from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Matham, Acle, Loddon and Mundesley to help put it out. At the time, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service asked people that lived nearby to keep doors and windows closed, and for people to avoid the area.

It is thought to have started in the social club, a derelict building in Woodfarm Lane.

There are plans to demolish Emerald Park - that sits close to the James Paget Hospital and the South Bradwell Urban Expansion - to make way for a new housing development.

The fire was extinguished just after 10pm.

