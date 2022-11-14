Flowers have been left at the scene of a triple stabbing near a school which left two men dead, as people living in the area spoke of their fears.

Three men were found with stab wounds when police were called to Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire at about 1.20am on Sunday, with two of them being pronounced dead at the scene.

The third man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. A double murder investigation has been launched, with police continuing to appeal for witnesses to the disturbance in Tithe Farm Road.

People living in the area have told ITV News Anglia they were shocked at the violence, and were concerned for their own families.

Lolita Manktelow, who has lived in the area since 2011, described the scenes on Sunday morning as "absolutely horrific".

"The streets were full of people trying to help and my partner saw it all," she said.

“We need more police here. I’m scared to bring my kids up here - I don’t want my boys growing up and getting into trouble."

“It’s terrifying for us," she added. "As a parent it’s terrifying."

The two men who died have not been formally identified, though Ms Manktelow said they were "well known and well liked".

From the scene - Sophie Wiggins, ITV News Anglia reporter

The cordon - set up by police around the scene where two men died on Sunday - is less than 100 yards from the local nursery and primary school.

While officers continue their investigations, and neighbours in shock comfort each other, the sound of children happily playing on their break time floats down the street.

People living here have told me they are concerned at the increasing violence in the area.

One woman aged in her 80s, who has lived here since the 1960s, told me that she thinks it used to be a much more peaceful neighbourhood. She says it's frightened her to think that something like this could happen on her doorstep.

Police have erected a large tent in the road where the crime took place in Houghton Regis Credit: ITV Anglia

Specially trained officers were supporting family members, said police.

A large police presence remains in the town, and extra patrols are being organised in the coming days.

Speaking on Sunday, T/Det Supt Carl Foster said: “This was a horrific incident which has resulted in two young men losing their lives and a third suffering very serious injuries.

"I understand how concerning this will be for residents, however from what we know so far we believe this to be a contained incident with no wider ongoing threat to the public.

"There can be absolutely no excuse for such violence and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice. The area was fairly busy at the time and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or anything leading up to it, to contact police."

Police at the scene of the incident in Houghton Regis on Sunday Credit: ITV Anglia

Anyone with any information should call police quoting Operation Crux on 101, via the online reporting tool at www.beds.police.uk or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

