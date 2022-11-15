An armed police officer who shot himself days after being arrested for drink driving was able to get a handgun after his colleague let him in to the force's armoury, the police watchdog said.

Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found on the floor of the gym at Luton Airport's police unit on 31 May last year, next to a Bedfordshire Police handgun and two bullets.

Two days earlier, had been arrested for drink driving after giving a reading of more than three times the legal limit.

An inquest at Ampthill in Bedfordshire concluded on Monday that Sgt Duignan, a married officer who had served for 18 years, had taken his own life.

The court had previously been told that he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on 29 May.

In a statement following the conclusion of the inquest, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said it hade made recommendations on how the force should improve security procedures over access to armouries.

But it said that the officers who had dealt with Sgt Duignan's arrest had acted appropriately and considered his welfare.

A colleague who let him into the gun store was unaware that the officer had been suspended and his access to the armoury blocked after he had been arrested for drink driving two days earlier.

The IOPC said its investigation showed that the force had locked PS Duignan’s armoury account on 30 May, meaning he could no longer gain access to armoury.

"The day after his release, PS Duignan went to London Luton Airport police station, where he accessed a police issue firearm after a colleague granted him entry to the armoury,” it added.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: "We found no evidence to indicate that any police officer may have committed a criminal offence or behaved in a manner justifying the bringing of disciplinary proceedings.

"Sgt Duignan’s welfare was appropriately considered by Thames Valley Police, after he had been transferred to their custody, and relevant information was shared promptly with Bedfordshire Police.

"We found Bedfordshire Police took appropriate measures to safeguard Sgt Duignan, arranging immediate support for him when they learned of his arrest.

“We found the officer who enabled Sgt Duignan to enter the armoury was unfortunately unaware his access had been restricted."

The IOPC said it had made recommendations to Bedfordshire Police, which had been accepted by the force.

“While Sgt Duignan’s arrest and detention may have been a significant and contributing factor in his death, we concluded the decision to attend his address to undertake investigative and welfare enquiries was an appropriate policing response in the circumstances, in spite of the tragic events that followed.”

