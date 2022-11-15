Police are searching for a man who stole a poppy collection box on Remembrance Day.

Suffolk Police said a man prised the money box from a wall in Chesterfield Drive in Ipswich and threw the poppies on the ground.

It happened at 6.30 pm on Friday, 11 November, which was Armistice Day

The suspect is described as a white and was wearing what could be a work uniform, said police.

If anyone has information, images or footage which could help the inquiry, they should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/72712/22.

Suffolk Police released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft. Credit: Suffolk Police

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know