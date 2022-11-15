Play Brightcove video

Four men that stole £400,000 in a series of violent robberies armed using axes, crowbars, and handguns have been jailed.

The gang used a fleet of stolen cars to travel to and from the heists in Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, London and Oxford between May 2018 and November 2019.

The men wore ballistic body armour and balaclavas and attacked cash van workers using an array of weapons including clawhammers and knives.

Some of the stolen money was stained by security dye when the gang tried to force open a cash box, leading them to burn some and launder some through betting machines in bookmakers.

They also tried to cover their tracks by using cloned number plates on the stolen cars.

But the Metropolitan Police Flying Squad had the gang under surveillance, using number plate recognition cameras and phone evidence to track what they were doing.

Six members of the gang have already been jailed, and another four were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Monday.

Mugshots Credit: Met Police

They were: Brooklyn McFarlane, 27, of St John's Drive, Wandsworth, south London, who was jailed for 13 years for conspiracy to commit robbery, weapons offences and handling stolen goods.

Abdi Omar, 27, also of St John's Drive, Wandsworth, was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and handling stolen goods.

Mahdi Hashi, 29, of Wandle Way, Wandsworth, and Noaman Amin, 26, of Aliwal Road, Clapham Junction, south London, were each jailed for nine years for conspiracy to commit robbery and threatening another with an offensive weapon.

Detective Constable Stephen O'Connell, from the Met's Flying Squad, said:

"This was an immensely complex investigation which demanded dedication and skill to manage the extensive amount of evidence.

"Our officers have worked day and night to achieve this outcome. I would like to thank all those involved for their dedication and professionalism.

"The group caused havoc in and outside of London with high value cars being stolen and a huge amount of money laundered and spoilt.

"These men have since discovered that crime does not pay."

