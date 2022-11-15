Detectives investigating a triple stabbing which left two men dead and a third in a critical condition in hospital have made a second arrest.

The attack took place close to a school in Houghton Regis at around 1.20am on Sunday (13 November).

Police are describing the incident in at Tithe Farm Road as "targeted", and said they believe it involved people known to each other.

Today (Tuesday 15 November) officers arrested a man in his 30's on suspicion of two counts of murder and attempted murder. Yesterday detectives arrested another man. also in his 30's on suspicion of the same offences. He remains in police custody.

An aerial view of the cordon set up by police at Houghton Regis. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The second arrest comes as police and local councillors release a joint statement in response to community concerns raised in an open letter.

The joint statement outlines the ongoing efforts to provide community reassurance, as well as looking ahead to how similar crimes might be prevented in the future.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia Labour councillor Antonia Ryan, who has lived in the town for over 30 years, said people needed reassurance.

Cllr Antonia Ryan says a hub will be set up with the police, council and local agencies to deal with knife crime in the town. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Everyone's shocked, everyone's devastated," she said. "The best thing about Houghton Regis is that we're a tight knit community.

"I'm hearing from residents that they are scared to come out of their house.

A special hub has been set up to provide bereavement, mental health and emotional support to all residents in the local community.

Chief Inspector Cray Birch said: “While colleagues from our Major Crime Unit conduct enquires to progress the investigation, we have greatly increased our presence and patrols in the area and ensured we are on hand to support the public and alleviate fears following this shocking incident.

“The level of violence involved in this attack will have a profound effect on residents across the town. As a community policing team, it is our role to engage with the public and provide the reassurance they need to feel safe at such a heightened time."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or report online quoting Operation Crux.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.