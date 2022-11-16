Police are hunting for a man who assaulted a child in a KFC outlet, leaving him with serious injuries to his face.

The attack happened in the restaurant in Southend High Street at about 6.30pm on 20 October.

The man is described as white, aged around 20-25 years old, and was wearing a blue hooded top, cargo-style trousers and boots.

He was carrying a Tesco carrier bag, said Essex Police.

Officers are now asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, through its website or 0800 555111.

