A man was stabbed and an 18-year-old assaulted in two late night incidents in the same town.

Police were called around 10.20pm on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing on Mayflower Avenue in Saxmundham, Suffolk.

The stabbing victim, a man aged 19, was taken to hospital for treatment having sustained stab wounds to his back, arms and side.

He remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man, aged 29, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 29-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A further call was made to the police 10 minutes later, reporting an assault on Lincoln Avenue, outside the property on Mayflower Avenue which police are investigating in connection with the attempted murder.

The male victim, aged 18, was struck in the face with an item by several men outside the property. He sustained an injury to the nose.

Suffolk Police said extra patrols would be deployed to the area.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to either of the incidents and anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference: 37/72911/22.

