Two women from Norwich have been charged with criminal damage following an incident in city shop last month.

The incident happened on Saturday 15 October at Marks & Spencer’s food hall in Rampant Horse Street.

The women are alleged to have taken milk from the shelf and pouring it over displays of, meat and pizza and two members of staff.

Gemma Barnes, 32, and Lucie Alexander, 39, who are both from Norwich, are accused of causing criminal damage to the value of £317.90.

Alexander is also accused of two further offences of assault in connection with the incident.

Barnes and Alexander have been released on bail to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

No further action will be taken against a woman in her 40s from Suffolk and a man in his 40s from Essex who were also arrested in connection with the incident.