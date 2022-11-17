Two men who died in a triple stabbing have been named by police, as their families paid emotional tribute to them.

Patrick Howard, 27, and Adam Fanelli, 39, both of Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire, died following the incident that took place on Tithe Farm Road in the town on Sunday.

A third man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Paying tribute, Mr Howard's family said: “Patrick was the most lovable, cheeky chap you could meet.

"He would have done anything for anybody and had the biggest heart of gold.

Patrick's family said 'he was the heat and soul of the community.' Credit: Bedfordshire Police

"He was the heart and soul of the community, with not a person who didn’t love him.

“Patrick will be missed immensely and has left such a hole in too many hearts. If love could have saved Patrick, he would have lived forever.

"Adam’s family will forever be in our hearts and prayers.”

Father-of-three Adam Fanelli was described as having a 'heart bigger than a house' Credit: Bedfordshire Police

In a tribute, Mr Fanelli's family said: “Words could never explain the impact this tragedy has had, and will forever hold, over our family and this community.

“Adam was undoubtedly a loving and devoted dad to his three wonderful children.

"For someone small in stature he had an extremely larger than life character and a heart bigger than a house.

"He was a person that emulated ‘once met, never forgotten’ in every way possible. He’s going to be missed eternally, leaving a void that could never be filled.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and beautiful tributes to both Adam and Pat.”

Despite two people being charged, police say they are sill keen to hear from any witnesses. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Two men have since been charged, and a third arrested, as police continue to investigate the stabbings.

Det Supt Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of both Adam and Patrick, and we also wish the third victim a full and speedy recovery.

“I wish to renew my thanks to everyone who has come forward with information so far.

"Our inquiries into the events leading up to this fatal stabbing are ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone that can support our investigation.

“This is an extremely violent incident that has taken place in a community that has been greatly affected.

"We are committed to ensuring anyone involved in this brutal attack is brought to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know