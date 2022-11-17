Natalie Pearman pictured at Christmas with her family. Credit: Family photo

Never-before-seen family photographs of a schoolgirl murdered 30 years ago have been released in a bid to encourage people to come forward with new information.

The body of 16-year-old Natalie Pearman was found in a lay-by at Ringland Road on the outskirts of Norwich, by a lorry driver en route to work on 20 November 1992.

Natalie’s younger sister Georgina has now released family photos of the Norwich teenager, ahead of the 30th anniversary on Sunday.

Ms Pearman said: “Natalie was only 16 when she died. She was just a child.

“Someone somewhere knows something about her murder.

Natalie's sister Georgina said Natalie loved horses and horse-riding Credit: Norfolk Police

"30 years is a long time, it’s long enough and it’s time for someone to tell the police the truth.

"Even if the person responsible for her death has died, we just want to know what happened.

“It’s been amazing looking at these photos again.

"For all the negativity often associated with her name over the years, Natalie is happy in these photos and that’s nice to see for me, my brothers and sister. It’s also heart-breaking.

“Nobody can take away the 30 years of pain my family has been through but it’s time to give us some closure.”

Natalie with her siblings Jennie and Jon Credit: Norfolk Police

Georgina, now 35, was only five years old when her older sister died and still lives in Norfolk together with her husband and their two young sons.

The murder of her sister remains unsolved.

Natalie Pearman had been working as a prostitute in the red light district of Norwich, and was last seen alive in Rouen Road at 1.15am on the same day she was discovered.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had died from asphyxiation.

At the time, a DNA crime profile was obtained and loaded onto the national DNA database.

Natalie had been working in the red light district on the day she disappeared Credit: Norfolk Police

More than 4,000 people have been interviewed by police over the years and a large number provided samples for DNA testing.

The 25-anniversary appeal in 2017 received 56 telephone calls and emails and, as a result, 11 new DNA profiles were taken from men whose names had been put forward as being potentially involved.

However neither police inquiries nor the names put forward have led to the indentification of the person responsible for her murder.

The investigation into Natalie's death has never been closed and has been subject to reviews since 1992. Credit: Norfolk Police

Andy Guy, Norfolk Police’s cold case manager, said: “Natalie was little more than a child when she was murdered and her family deserve to know what happened, and who was responsible for her death.

“I’d ask anyone with information that may help explain the circumstances surrounding her death to share this with us.

"We have what we believe is the DNA from the man that killed Natalie. One call with one name could resolve this case.

“There must be people who know or strongly suspect who was responsible, and I’m sure that plays heavily on their conscience.

"I would also be interested to hear of any rumours that circulated regarding Natalie following her murder. Please do the right thing and help bring closure to Natalie’s family.”

Anyone with information can contact Norfolk Constabulary’s cold case team by emailing unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.police.uk, calling 01953 423819 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

