A search and rescue mission has been launched off the East coast after an overturned boat was spotted floating in the North Sea.

A helicopter taking workers to an offshore rig spotted the upturned vessel off the coast of Happisburgh in Norfolk at 10.30am on Thursday.

The coastguard helicopter and Caister lifeboat were sent to the spot where the boat had been seen.

No distress call had been received, said a spokesman for the coastguard, adding that the name of the vessel was not yet known.

It is not known if anyone was on board.

This story will be updated.

