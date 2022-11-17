Two men have been charged and a third arrested, as police continue their investigation into a triple stabbing which left two dead.

Two men died and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident that took place near a school on Tithe Farm Road in Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire at around 1.20am on Sunday.

Nicholas Papworth, 31, of Houghton Regis and Curtis Long, 32 of Luton, have been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder and three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Papworth has also been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

The scene of the stabbings in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detectives have also arrested a third man in his 40s on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or report online quoting Operation Crux.

