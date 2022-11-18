A "cold-hearted killer" has been jailed for attacking and leaving a pensioner for dead on his driveway during a bungled robbery four years ago.

Clive Wyard, 74, was found collapsed on his driveway in Valley Road in Ipswich in July 2018, with a fractured skull as well as black eyes and cuts to his lip, cheek and body.

He was taken to hospital, but died 12 days later from a severe head injury and a bleed on the brain.

Rhys Burroughs, 35, previously of Colchester Road in Ipswich, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 17 years’ in jail.

Clive Wyard was left for dead outside his Ipswich home after having spent the evening at a nearby pub. Credit: Suffolk Police

Burroughs had pleaded guilty to the charges of manslaughter and attempted robbery at a previous hearing.

He was given an eight-and-a-half year sentence for the attempted robbery which will be served concurrently.

Suffolk Police said Mr Burroughs was already serving an eight-year prison term for the robbery of a 79-year-old woman in 2017.

He had pleaded not guilty to an initial charge of murder and attempted robbery, before admitting to committing manslaughter and attempted robbery a few weeks before he was due to stand trial.

CCTV footage from the Royal George pub showed Clive Wyard in the hours before he was attacked Credit: Suffolk Police

Det Insp Lewis Craske said: “Rhys Burroughs’ attack on Clive Wyard in the early hours of that summer morning four years ago, was both callous and cowardly.

"Although Rhys Burroughs may not have intended to kill Mr Wyard there is no dispute that following the attack, he ultimately left him for dead on his driveway.

"This was not the first time Burroughs had assaulted a person aged in their 70s as his previous conviction demonstrates – put quite simply, his crimes are despicable

“Clive Wyard was a greatly loved father and grandfather, who had enjoyed his usual Thursday darts night at his local pub. He should have been safe to walk home, as he always did, without fear of being attacked.

“Burroughs has refused to tell us exactly how and why he came to attack Mr Wyard.

"His continued silence underlines my view of him as a cold-hearted killer, unable even now to give Clive’s loved ones the answers they deserve."

