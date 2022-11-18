A 32-year-old man has died following a crash between two vans and a lorry.

Police said a blue Ford Transit van travelling southbound on the A43 towards Corby in Northamptonshire collided with a silver DAF truck travelling in the opposite direction at about 7.30am on Thursday.This caused the truck to veer into the southbound carriageway and collide with a white Ford courier van.

The driver of the Ford courier van – a 32-year-old man - died at the scene, between the villages of Bulwick and Blatherwycke.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.

