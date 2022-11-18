A 79-year-old man has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after he sexually assaulted paramedics twice in the space of a month.

Edward Poole first assaulted a paramedic when she was called to his home in Peterborough on 29 May last year to reports of him suffering chest pains.

As she reached over to check his blood pressure, he sexually assaulted her.

Poole started apologising saying, “I am so sorry, I didn’t mean it, it was an accident”, and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment as a precaution.

Then on 26 June last year, three female paramedics were dispatched to Poole’s home in Dorchester Crescent in the Parnwell area of the city, after he complained of further chest pains.

When they were carrying out their checks on Poole, they noticed he was not paying attention to their questions and staring instead at their colleague, a student.

After being examined, it was agreed he did not require hospital treatment but as they were leaving to complete paperwork, Poole reached out and sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Poole was fined £1,000 in total after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

He also had to pay £400 in compensation, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £60.

PC Luke Blakey said: “We will not tolerate sexual assaults on anyone, let alone NHS staff who work hard to protect us.

“There is no excuse for this kind of behaviour and nobody should have to put up with being sexually assaulted when they are at work and trying to help people.”

