A third man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing which left two men dead and a third in hospital.

Patrick Howard, 27, and Adam Fanelli, 39, of Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire, died following the incident that took place on Tithe Farm Road in the town on Sunday.

A third man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Patrick Howard, left, and Adam Fanelli, right, both died in the stabbing. Credit: Bedfordshire Police.

Mark Griffiths, 40, of Luton, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder and three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Monday.

Police are still appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information which is asked to call 101 or visit beds.police.uk quoting Operation Crux.

