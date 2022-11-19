A "dangerous sexual predator" who raped a woman in a city centre park before taking her back to his house has been jailed for 18 years.

Abbas Abbass, 40, approached the victim around 2am on 17 December 2021 when she was walking in Bridge Street in Peterborough.

He started trying to kiss her, despite being asked to leave and eventually went away.

But CCTV showed Mr Abbass then started following her from behind as she walked along Bridge Street.

He eventually caught up with her and raped her twice in a nearby recreation ground, before calling a cab and taking her back to his home in Millfield, Peterborough.

CCTV images of Abbass walking along Bridge Street in the moments leading up to the attacks. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

When she woke up the following morning, she pretended to be asleep in the hope Abbass would leave her alone, but he sexually assaulted her again.

The victim eventually managed to get away and called a friend who took her to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Mr Abbass was jailed after being found guilty of two counts rape and assault by penetration.

He will spend a further six years on licence and has been placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Det Con Jake Owen said: “Abbass is a dangerous sexual predator who carried out multiple sexual assaults on the victim, leaving lasting trauma.

“I am pleased we have managed to help put a callous sex offender behind bars and I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and supporting us with a prosecution.”

