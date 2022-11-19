A couple have transformed an old railway carriage into an unusual getaway for guests.

Andrea Pearman and her partner Richard Coleman had always planned to provide holiday accommodation after moving to Little Downham in Cambridgeshire to retire.

At first, the couple were looking to convert a boat on a big pond on their land but instead a friend suggested they transform an old railway carriage.

"The Carriage, Ely" was opened for guests last month and, according to the owners, has already proved a hit.

The holiday let for two comes complete with a double bed, dining area, living space, kitchen and bathroom. Credit: BPM Media

Ms Pearman admitted "a train was never on my list to convert", but said the couple had been determined to keep as much as they could from the original train features inside.

They have retained some of the chairs, doors, windows and even some luggage racks from the carriage's original use. Other features, said Ms Pearman, would stay under wraps for guests to discover themselves.

So far half of the carriage is complete, with plans for the second half to be converted too, this time into dog-friendly accommodation for guests.

Looking back on the work they have done so far, the couple said they were pleased but admitted they "kind of winged it together".

They are not the only ones to have had the idea of giving carriages destined for scrap a new lease of life.

Down the road in Thorney near Peterborough, farmer Micheal Sly has bought eight full-sized carriages - with plans to turn a couple into unique Airbnbs.

The holiday let includes a fire pit, patio and small garden with a plan to put a hot tub later. Credit: BPM Media

So far the couple behind The Carriage, Ely said they have had a positive reception from their guests.

According to Ms Pearman they have already had "10 out of 10 reviews.

"Everybody has loved it and enjoyed it," she said.

Andrea Pearman and her partner Richard Coleman are planning to convert more of the carriage. Credit: BPM Media

