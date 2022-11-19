A headteacher has renamed his school to Harry Kane Junior School during the World Cup - and said he would make the change permanent if England lift the trophy.

Gregory Hill, headteacher of Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, said that “from Monday onwards we’re going to be the Harry Kane Junior School”.

In a social media post, the school’s usual badge on children’s jumpers was covered by a new one featuring a photo of the England football captain.

“This is our official school badge on Monday,” said Mr Hill.

“Howard has gone, Harry Kane is in, we’re right behind England, we’re going to make sure that England wins the World Cup through all our cheer and good spirits as well.”

He continued: “If England win, we’re changing our name permanently to Harry Kane Junior School.”

Mr Hill described Kane as an “excellent role model for students” and said that football was about “learning about different cultures and respect”.

He said he had given permission for children to watch England’s opening game against Iran at 1pm on Monday.

