Comedian Adam Hills joked he would "eat kangaroo's penis for free" as he vowed to look after Matt Hancock's constituency while the former Health Secretary is away in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The Australian funnyman held a mock constituency surgery in the Suffolk market town of Mildenhall on Sunday lunchtime in order to give locals the chance to raise their problems while Mr Hancock remains on the hit ITV show.

Mr Hancock's appearance in the jungle hasn't gone down well with many of his West Suffolk constituents who have accused him of neglecting his parliamentary duties, while it has also angered families of people who died during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Hills said that had decided to set up a desk in Mildenhall because some of his ancestors came from the town and also because Mr Hancock "is missing in action."

Matt Hancock is currently away in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. Credit: PA

"I've come to Mildenhall today because I have family connections to Mildenhall as it turns out," he told ITV news Anglia.

"The Hills' come from Mildenhall, but also, their MP is missing in action. He's gone to Australia, so an Australian's come here and I'm going to ask people what needs to be done around Mildenhall and see if I can help."

Mr Hills added that he would happily "eat a kangaroo's penis for free" and said that "if I can get one thing done while he's in the jungle, I'll consider that an achievement."

Mr Hancock was stripped of the Tory whip after agreeing to go on the show and was recently criticised by prime minister Rishi Sunak who said that MPs should put their constituents and country “at the forefront of what we do”.

Adam Hills held the surgery in the town's Marketplace Square. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock confirmed that he has "handed over his phone and given full access to all his emails and text messages" and constituents can still contact him "at any point on any urgent constituency matters."

There was still a lot of frustration in Mildenhall on Sunday, with one constituent telling ITV News that "he should be back here, doing his work."

Another said that she was angry that Mr Hancock was "nice and warm in Australia, while we can't afford to turn our heating on", while one woman joked: "Can you keep him (Mr Hancock) over there!"

Mr Hills hosts the Channel 4 comedy show, 'The Last Leg', and footage from the constituency surgery is due to be aired on the next episode on Friday night.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know