A former police safety training instructor has been jailed after he was caught arranging to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl at a KFC car park.

Alex Foster was caught in a police sting when a colleague from Northamptonshire Police posed as a teenage girl online.

Lincoln Crown Court heard how Mr Foster, 43, had been engaging in highly sexual online conversations and exchanges of images with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl but was in fact an undercover officer.

The dialogue began on 27 July and culminated in Foster being arrested by officers waiting in the car park of a KFC in Newark on August 10.

Mr Foster admitted three offences at a hearing in September and was jailed for two years for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

In addition, he was also handed concurrent six-month sentences for intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Sentencing him, Recorder James House KC told Foster that he was in a position of trust and his offences were bound to have an impact on public perception.

He added: “You knew perfectly well that communicating with a 15-year-old girl was not only wrong but unlawful.”

Mr Foster was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Det Insp Kim Jackson from Northamptonshire Police said: "The sentence reflects the seriousness of these offences and demonstrates how this force will stop at nothing to root out police officers and staff whose conduct falls below the line or, as in this case, is wholly criminal.”

