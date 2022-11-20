A murder investigation has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a "targeted attack" near a city centre nature reserve.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service after the boy was stabbed at around 2.52pm on Saturday afternoon near Logan's Meadow in Cambridge.

The teenager was pronounced dead four minutes later.

Logan's Meadow is a small nature reserve next to the RiverCam.

Police said that they are following several leads but believe the attack was "targeted."“While we are unable to confirm the cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been conducted, we believe the boy was stabbed in a targeted attack," Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are following several leads and carrying out enquiries to find those responsible, however no arrests have yet been made.“We believe there were members of the public at the scene who spoke with paramedics but left before our officers arrived. I am directly appealing for these people to make contact with us please.“I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.“

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know