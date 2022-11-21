An alleged drunk driver is thought to have had a child sitting on his lap when he crashed and rolled his car, police said.

Officers described it as "an appalling incident, with a poor young child's life risked by the actions of a male driving intoxicated".

Police were called to crash in Brandon in Suffolk overnight between Saturday and Sunday where a car had hit a parked vehicle and rolled over.

The driver, who was male, was breathalysed and found to be around three times the drink-drive limit.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police said: "It is believed the young child was in the driver's lap at the time of the crash, held in by the seat belt."

A driver crashed into a parked car in Brandon Credit: Mildenhall Police / Twitter

Both the driver and child were checked by paramedics and were uninjured.

The male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and child neglect.

