Police said alleged drunk driver 'had child on lap' as car crashed and rolled in Mildenhall, Suffolk
An alleged drunk driver is thought to have had a child sitting on his lap when he crashed and rolled his car, police said.
Officers described it as "an appalling incident, with a poor young child's life risked by the actions of a male driving intoxicated".
Police were called to crash in Brandon in Suffolk overnight between Saturday and Sunday where a car had hit a parked vehicle and rolled over.
The driver, who was male, was breathalysed and found to be around three times the drink-drive limit.
In a tweet, Mildenhall Police said: "It is believed the young child was in the driver's lap at the time of the crash, held in by the seat belt."
Both the driver and child were checked by paramedics and were uninjured.
The male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and child neglect.
