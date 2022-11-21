A teenage boy stabbed to death at a nature reserve has been named by detectives, as they appealed for anyone who had seen footage of the attack online to come forward.

Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, died after being stabbed just before 3pm on Saturday near Logan's Meadow in Cambridge.

Jesse, of Edinburgh Road in the city, was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics turned up.

Police said they believed video and images of the attack were circulating online, and urged anyone who had been sent them to report it to officers.

Three teenagers, including two 14-year-old boys, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

One 14-year-old boy was arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm on Saturday, while another 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were both arrested at their homes in South Cambridgeshire around midnight.

The police cordon is in place all the way up to Ransome Close. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The 14-year-old from South Cambridgeshire is still in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, while the 14-year-old from Cambridge and the 17-year-old from South Cambs have both been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood on 20 February.

Supt Adam Gallop, head of local policing for the south of Cambridgeshire, said: “We know there are a lot of people in the community who are talking about what has happened, including images and videos being circulated on social media.

“My plea is for parents and guardians to speak with their children and do the right thing by contacting us with information.

“I want to reassure the community that because they may have something on their phone, doesn’t mean they are in trouble, but evidentially it could help our investigation.”

Equiano Bridge in Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

