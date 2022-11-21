Three men are set to face trial next year charged over a double murder near a school.

Nicholas Papworth, 31, Curtis Long, 32, and Mark Griffiths, 40, are accused of the murders of Patrick Howard and Adam Fanelli on Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire on 13 November.

They appeared before a judge at Luton Crown Court on Monday, where a trial date was set for May 2023.

The three are each accused of two charges of murder, one of attempted murder, three of conspiracy to murder and three of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr Fanelli, 39, and 27-year-old Mr Howard died in a triple stabbing on Tithe Farm Road, just yards from a junior school, while a third man, Mason Jordan, was injured and taken to hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to Tithe Farm Road in the town following reports of a hit-and-run early in the early hours of 13 November.

The two men pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr Jordan was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They had all suffered stab wounds.

Judge Michael Simon set a date for a six- to eight-week trial for 9 May 2023. A plea hearing is due to be held on 27 February.

The defendants, who appeared at court via video links from Bedford and Peterborough prisons, were remanded in custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know