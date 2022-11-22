A teenager who stabbed a man and posted pictures of his dying victim on Snapchat has been found guilty of manslaughter.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, attacked 63-year-old Ghulam Raja during an argument at a property in Luton.

After stabbing him four times in the head and leg, the boy - who was 16 at the time - posted a video of a fatally wounded Mr Raja to his own Snapchat account. He could be heard shouting at the victim in the background.

A minute later, he phoned police and explained to the operator that there had been "a murder", adding: "I am the offender."

Mr Raja, from Bolton, was taken to hospital and died five days later.

During a trial at Luton Crown Court, the teenager denied murder but did admit to causing injury to Mr Raja by stabbing him.

He told the court he was defending himself and another person and that he had no intention of causing serious harm or killing anyone.

The jury heard how Mr Raja had travelled with his wife and daughter to Luton, from Bolton, on 15 November last year to visit his mother.

Following a three-week trial, the boy was found guilty of manslaughter.

Det Insp Richard Stott, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "This is a tragic case which not only resulted in the sad death of the victim, but also means a young man will likely spend time behind bars.

"There is no excuse for a violent attack such as this, and this case highlights how severe the consequences can be for those who resort to using a knife to hurt someone, regardless of the circumstances."

The teenager will return to Luton Crown Court to be sentenced on 12 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know