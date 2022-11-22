A burglar who stole nearly £3,000 from an elderly woman has been jailed after she told police the thief bore a strong resemblance to the former Doctor Who actor David Tennant.

Christopher Hall, 40, targeted the woman, who is in her 80s, as she was returning home in Woodston, Peterborough, on Boxing Day last year.

Hall offered to help with her shopping and even though she declined, he picked up a bag and went into her kitchen.

He then left the house with a handbag and £600 in cash, and joined another man to go on a spending spree with the woman's credit cards, buying trainers, tracksuits, aftershave and fast food. In total the pair stole £2,934.

When the woman reported the theft to police she described Hall as having, "a strong likeness to the old Doctor Who – David Tennant".

The lady thought her assailant looked like the former Doctor Who actor David Tennant Credit: PA

After searching CCTV footage, officers identified Hall, of Palmerston Road, Peterborough.

He denied burglary and fraud by false representation but was found guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court and has been jailed for three years and seven months.

Det Con Matt Reed said: "To prey on an elderly woman like this in her own home is despicable. Hall clearly thought nothing of repeatedly stealing from her.

"I'm pleased he was apprehended and has now been jailed for his actions."

