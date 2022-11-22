A fourth man has been charged with murder after two people were stabbed to death near a school.

Adam Fanelli, 39, and 27-year-old Patrick Howard, both of Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire, were killed earlier this month. A third man, Mason Jordan, suffered serious injuries.

Police were initially called to a hit and run on Tithe Farm Road in Houghton Regis but, once on the scene, found the three men all with stab wounds.

Anthony Bennison, 24, of Millfield Road, Edgeware, appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of murder, one of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder, three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and two of attempted grievous bodily harm.

He is the fourth person to be charged over the deaths.

Last week Nicholas Papworth, 31, Curtis Long, 32, and Mark Griffiths, 40, were each charged with murder.

All three have since been remanded in custody and a trial date was set for May 2023.

Det Sup Carl Foster, from Bedfordshire Police, said the investigation so far had been helped by the co-operation of members of the public.

He added: "The gravity of the situation and its impact on the local community remains evident. Naturally, emotions are elevated at this time, but I would appeal to the local community to continue supporting us with the police investigation.

"We remain dedicated to progressing this investigation. Houghton Regis must not fall victim to this level of violence again, and it is imperative that we work together as police, public and partners to ensure this."

