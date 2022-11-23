Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in a nature reserve say children as young as 12 could hold the key to finding his killer.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died on Saturday afternoon at Logan's Meadow in Chesterton in Cambridge in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Officers said they were aware that footage and photos were being shared on social media, and said they had now been sent one image.

Supt Adam Gallop of Cambridgeshire Police said: "We know there are lots of young people talking about the events.

"I really want to appeal to those people with their family and friends to come forward with confidence and tell us what you know because that small piece of information could be vital.

"It may be kids as young as 12, 13, 14 have information that can assist us in this inquiry."

Three teenagers have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm on Saturday night, while another 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were both arrested at their homes in South Cambs around midnight the same night.

All were arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood on 20 February to allow for further inquiries to be carried out and evidence gathered.

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday revealed that Jesse had been killed by a single stab wound to the chest.

