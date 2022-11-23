Pupils at the newly renamed Harry Kane Junior School have won the backing of the England captain himself.

Howard Junior School in west Norfolk has renamed itself in honour of the striker for the duration of the World Cup - with the head vowing to make the name change permanent if the Three Lions were to bring home the trophy from Qatar 2022.

The pupils put together a social media post wishing the team luck at the tournament, which has now been watched by Kane himself.

He replied to the school on Wednesday, writing on Twitter: "Loved seeing this! Thank you from me and the team for all the support - it means a lot.

"We'll do our best to ensure you make the name change permanent!," signing off his message with emojis of three lions.

Kane faced a brief fitness scare after taking a knock on his ankle in England's 6-2 opening win against Iran, but is expected to be fit to face the USA on Friday.

The school's head teacher Gregory Hill showed the school’s usual badge being covered by a new one featuring a photo of the England captain.

“This is our official school badge on Monday,” said Mr Hill.

“Howard has gone, Harry Kane is in, we’re right behind England, we’re going to make sure that England wins the World Cup through all our cheer and good spirits as well.”

