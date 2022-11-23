Police have issued a fresh appeal to find a missing man who was last seen more than a fortnight ago leaving a hospital.

Stephen Keyes, 52, was reported missing on 10 November, having last been seen on 7 November at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Police are now asking people who live in the area around West Suffolk Hospital to check their gardens and outbuildings in case Mr Keyes, from Sudbury, is sleeping rough.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and with receding hair.

Stephen Keyes could be sleeping rough in sheds or outbuildings, Credit: Suffolk Police

A CCTV image of him taken at the hospital shows that he was last seen wearing dark-coloured jeans and a dark-coloured jacket.

Officers from Suffolk Police said they were extremely concerned for his welfare and are appealing to any members of the public who believe they may have seen him to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Keyes' whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

