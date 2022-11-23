A US servicewoman accused of killing a motorcyclist as she drove home from a military base can be tried in the UK, a judge has ruled.

Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August.

Lawyers for Airman first class Mikayla Hayes had argued that she was still on active duty as she returned home after a shift at RAF Lakenheath, and should therefore face a US military court.

Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram, sitting at Westminster Magistrates' Court, ruled on Wednesday that the case should be heard by a British court.

Hayes elected to be tried by a jury at crown court and entered a not guilty plea following the ruling.

The legal arguments centred upon whether the case should be dealt with by a UK court or US military court.

The US Air Force (USAF) had served the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) with a certificate under the 1952 Visiting Forces Act, which asserts jurisdiction.

Matthew Day was killed in the crash in Southery in Norfolk. Credit: Family photo

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Rachel Scott said the collision occurred after the defendant had finished for the day and while she was driving home.

She said the servicewoman was not on duty at the time, was not completing a work-related task and was “entirely in control of her time”.

Rejecting this suggestion, Andrew Cogan told the court his client had been in a military PT (physical training) uniform at the time and was still on duty and under orders as she travelled home.

He said her housing, despite the tenancy being in her and her husband’s name and being off the base, is “part and parcel” of the base.

