A disqualified driver who led police on a high speed chase and drove for three miles in the wrong direction on a busy A-road has been jailed.

Gregory Taylor, 35, was spotted by police leaving Stane Retail Park near Colchester on 14 August, in a BMW X5.

Officers tried to stop Taylor, from Tiptree, but he collided with a police car and one other car on the A12 Spring Lane roundabout before speeding off.

He then tried to escape police by driving the car for three miles in the wrong direction on the A12, before eventually colliding with roadside bushes at the Marks Tey exit where he and his two passengers abandoned the car and ran away.

Mr Taylor was sentenced to a total of two years in prison when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. Credit: Essex Police

An investigation was launched and police found Taylor was the same driver of two other vehicles who failed to stop for officers on two occasions in Tiptree in July.

He had also been caught speeding in September and just two days later, he was caught on CCTV leaving a car in Tiptree which had no insurance.

When Taylor was arrested on 7 September he admitted he had no insurance for any of the cars and did not hold a licence as he had been disqualified earlier.

He faced 17 road-related charges in connection with five cars in separate incidents between July and September, including one count of dangerous driving and four counts of disqualified driving and failing to stop and report a collision.

Sgt Paul Gosling said: “Despite Gregory Taylor knowing he was disqualified from driving, he has shown a complete disregard for the safety of all other road users on five occasions.

“Each time he got behind the wheel, he ignored the court’s earlier decision to disqualify him from driving.

"He exceeded speed limits, drove dangerously and ultimately put other road users at risk from injury by the decisions he made.

“It was through the alertness of other road users taking avoiding actions on the A12, coupled with sheer luck, that there were no serious collisions.

“I want to thank those who came forward and spoke up, supporting our investigation, giving us their evidence and dash cam footage."

