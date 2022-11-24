A man has died after being tasered by police as they dealt with a disturbance.

Officers were responding to a call to a house in Braintree in Essex at around 11.20am on Monday.

After speaking to people at the scene, they were involved in confrontation with a man in Clockhouse Way and deployed a taser.

Despite police and ambulance crews working to save his life, the man was pronounced dead just after 1pm.

The case has since been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said Essex Police.

A force spokesman said officers had been called to reports of a disturbance.

"They responded quickly and spoke with people on their arrival to establish the cause of the disturbance and to protect those present.

"During their engagement with a man at the location they had been called to in Clockhouse Way, a taser was deployed," they added.

"Despite the work of an ambulance crew and police officers present, the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1pm.

"We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is appropriate in all such cases and the IOPC has confirmed that it will investigate the incident."

