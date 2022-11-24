A man has denied the murder of a young mother who was found dead in a country park and will face a trial next year.

Madison Wright, 30, from Basildon in Essex, disappeared on 22 July wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later and her body was found at Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon on 30 July.

Gary Bennett, 37, of Pitsea, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Wright when he made a brief appearance at Basildon Crown Court.

The defendant, who appeared by video-link from Chelmsford Prison, was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial from 13 March next year.

Ms Wright was first reported missing on 22 July. Credit: Essex Police

In an earlier tribute released through police, Ms Wright's family described her as a "happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person".

"Our family has suffered a loss that is unimaginable and irreparable, and the void Madison leaves will never be filled," they said.

"Her life has been stolen from not just her but from all of us.

"Her memory however will live on through her son, whom we cherish dearly."

