A row of cars was destroyed after an electrical fault sparked a fire that spread overnight.

People living in Norfolk Street in Peterborough were woken by the blaze in the early hours of the morning.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene but were unable to save the vehicles, at least four of which were totally destroyed, with many others nearby suffering fire damage.

Nigel Truss, who lost his Land Rover in the blaze, said his bedroom was "lit up bright orange" during the night by the fire.

"I looked out and I saw, basically, this first car on fire and a line of petrol, flame, running down the street, my Land Rover on fire and the two cars further down the street on fire," he said.

"It was just horrible, really really horrible."

Police have since said they believe the fire was started by an electrical fault in one of the vehicles.

