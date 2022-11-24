An animal charity has described reports of a black kitten being hurled from a lorry on a busy road as 'extremely distressing'.

The RSPCA say a woman contacted them to say she had seen the animal 'hurled' from a lorry onto a roundabout before driving off.

The incident took place last Friday (18 November) at around 12.30pm close to the busy junction of the A11/A134/A1066 in Thetford, Norfolk.

Motorists are being asked to check their dash cams to see if footage of the shocking moment has been captured.

The woman - who contacted the RSPCA about the incident - said the kitten was still on the roundabout when she went back to check a short time later, but she was unable to pull over safely because of the volume of traffic.

The 7.5 tonne lorry had side curtains and is described as pale-coloured. A word, possibly starting with the letter ‘D’ was written on the side.

The RSPCA made a thorough search of the roundabout but there was no sign of the abandoned kitten.

Inspector Ben Kirby said: “This would have been an extremely distressing incident to have witnessed and we’re grateful that it was reported to us.

"It’s absolutely shocking that someone has acted with such callous disregard for this animal's welfare, and we remain very concerned about what has happened to this kitten.

“This is an exceptionally busy junction, so we hope that people who were travelling in the area at the time may have dash cam footage or other information that could help us with our enquiries.”

People living in nearby residential roads are also being asked to keep a lookout for the kitten.