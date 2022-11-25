An abusive father who claimed his baby son's leg had been broken as he changed his nappy has had his sentence almost doubled by appeal court judges.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed in September in a case police described as a “shocking and upsetting” example of child cruelty.

He was originally jailed for a year and 10 months but on Thursday had his sentence extended to three years and four months by judges at the Court of Appeal.

The boy, who was four months old, was admitted to hospital with a fractured left femur in the early hours of 2 January 2019.

His parents - a woman in her 30s and the man in his 20s, both from Peterborough - told hospital staff that the youngster had been having his nappy changed by his father at around midnight when the man heard a “pop”.

The boy’s mother allegedly then went to check on him and noticed the boy’s leg was “floppy” and he was not moving it.

They took their son to hospital but doctors did not believe their story and carried out further scans, which revealed at least two older fractures to his leg and arm, and a possible fracture to his ankle.

Medical experts believed the boy’s injuries were not accidental and his parents, who were his only carers and who had no other children at the time, were not telling the truth.

They were arrested and denied having caused the injuries or knowing who had caused them.

On 4 July, the day their trial was due to start at Cambridge Crown Court, the father pleaded guilty to causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, while the mother admitted child cruelty.

The mother was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment programme.

Det Con Kev Foxcroft, who investigated, said: "This was a shocking and upsetting case in which a boy of just four months old suffered significant injuries, and this is reflected in the Court of Appeal’s decision. His parents were the people he relied upon to keep him safe and they failed to do this.

“Thankfully, he is now thriving in a safe and happy environment, but there was real potential for the outcome to have been far worse, if the appropriate agencies had not become involved when they did.

“I’d like to praise the actions of the health professionals who noticed when something didn’t seem quite right, and also urge anyone who is concerned for the welfare of a child to report it. We all have a responsibility to protect children in our communities.”

